Aquila shares debut in Hong Kong's first SPAC listing

HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Aquila Acquisition Corp 7836.HK made their debut in Hong Kong on Friday, marking the first special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listing on the city's bourse.

Aquila raised HK$1 billion ($128 million) by selling 100 million Class A shares at HK$10 each, according to its regulatory filings. The shares were untraded as of 0224 GMT.

SPACs are shell firms that raise money from institutional and retail investors via market listings, and put it in a trust for the purpose of merging with a private company and taking it public.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) 0388.HK welcomed the SPAC listing on the exchange's main board.

"The introduction of Hong Kong SPAC listings is an exciting development for HKEX," HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said in a statement.

"It adds a new route to market for issuers, further diversifies our listing offering and helps us to play an even more important role in fueling the aspirations of the companies of tomorrow," Aguzin added.

($1 = 7.8172 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.