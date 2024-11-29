Aquila SA Reports Revenue Decline Amid Economic Uncertainty

Aquila SA (FR:ALAQU) has released an update.

Aquila SA, the leading alarm response network in France, reported a slight revenue decline of 3.74% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year. Despite this temporary setback attributed to an uncertain economic context, the company remains optimistic about returning to growth in 2025, leveraging its strong fundamentals and extensive network of partners.

