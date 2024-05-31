News & Insights

Aquila Energy Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

May 31, 2024 — 11:58 am EDT

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLC (GB:AEET) has released an update.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, their total issued share capital comprises 81,438,268 shares, each valued at £0.01, with no shares held in treasury. Shareholders can use this figure as a reference for disclosing changes in their stakes as per the FCA’s rules. This update is fundamental for investors tracking share capital and voting rights within the company.

