Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust: Director’s Share Reinvestment

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLC (GB:AEET) has released an update.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLC has disclosed that Director David Fletcher increased his holdings to 51,430 Ordinary Shares through dividend reinvestment on the London Stock Exchange. Transactions also involved Jane Fletcher, closely associated with the director, who reinvested dividends to acquire 1,288 shares. This move highlights the directors’ confidence in the company’s energy efficiency portfolio.

