News & Insights

Stocks

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust: Director’s Share Reinvestment

November 13, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLC (GB:AEET) has released an update.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLC has disclosed that Director David Fletcher increased his holdings to 51,430 Ordinary Shares through dividend reinvestment on the London Stock Exchange. Transactions also involved Jane Fletcher, closely associated with the director, who reinvested dividends to acquire 1,288 shares. This move highlights the directors’ confidence in the company’s energy efficiency portfolio.

For further insights into GB:AEET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.