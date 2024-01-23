News & Insights

Aquila Clean Energy eyes Japan battery storage and onshore wind power opportunities

January 23, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

By Katya Golubkova

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hamburg-based investment company Aquila Group is looking to invest "several hundred million dollars" in battery storage opportunities in Japan and to foray into its nascent wind power market.

The plans come on top of its 8 megawatt solar project in Japan's Chiba prefecture which started commercial operations last year.

"We're already looking at several hundred megawatts (MW) of battery storage business opportunities in Japan. It will be predominantly organic, new greenfield development," Netoshi Kuriyama, newly appointed as Aquila Clean Energy's Japan head, told Reuters.

Some of the investments could be with local players via joint ventures and other partnerships, said Kuriyama who formerly led Vestas Wind Systems' VWS.CO Japan business.

He noted that the island of Kyushu is expanding in solar energy and Hokkaido is a promising area for wind power, making both places strong contenders for Aquila to operate battery storage businesses.

Kuriyama said Aquila wanted to be among the top 20 biggest onshore wind power companies in Japan which is aiming to have 18 GW of onshore wind power by 2030, up from less than 5 GW now.

"We do not intend to be a mediocre player, we want to be significant," he said.

Energy resource-poor Japan is seeking to expand in renewable energy such as solar and wind power to meet its goal of carbon-neutrality by 2050.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.