Aquestive's (AQST) Libervant Accepted for FDA Review, Stock Up

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST announced the FDA’s acceptance of its new drug application for Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film, in pediatric patients between two and five years of age. The NDA is seeking approval for the drug in the acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity.

A decision from the regulatory body is expected on Apr 28, 2024.

The company further reported that Libervant has already received tentative approval from the FDA for the same indication in patients aged 12 years and older in August 2022. However, Aquestive is yet to gain U.S. market access for Libervant for patients aged 12 years and older, which is subject to the expiration of an existing orphan drug market exclusivity of a previously FDA-approved drug that is scheduled to expire in January 2027.

Per the company, intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity in patients include seizure clusters and acute repetitive seizures.

Currently, Diastat (diazepam) Rectal Gel is the only approved treatment available to pediatric patients aged two years and older for the acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity.

In the press release, Aquestive reported developing Libervant using its proprietary PharmFilm technology as an alternative to the device-based products, currently available for patients with refractory epilepsy. Libervant is an orally administered film formulation of diazepam, which is in contrast to the rectal gel and nasal spray products.

Subject to approval, management expects Libervant’s method of use to be a better treatment option for the pediatric patient population.

