Aquestive Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Results From Final Two Arms Of EPIPHAST Trial

(RTTNews) - Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST), a pharmaceutical company, announced Monday positive topline results from the final two arms of Part 3 of the EPIPHAST study for its AQST-109 epinephrine oral film.

AQST-109 is a polymer matrix-based epinephrine prodrug administered as a sublingual film that is applied under the tongue for the rapid delivery of epinephrine.

EPIPHAST was a randomized, open-label, three-part adaptive design, crossover study comparing the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of epinephrine delivered through the company's AQST-109 oral film compared to intramuscular injection of epinephrine.

The study was being conducted pursuant to clearance from Health Canada.

According to the company, the purpose of Part 3 was to continue to study the administration of the film under a variety of conditions to further characterize its pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety.

The final two arms were designed to assess the impact of administering the film sublingually two minutes after consuming a peanut butter sandwich, and swallowing the film whole immediately with water.

Dan Barber, Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive, said, "We are thrilled to conclude and share the data from Part 3 of the EPIPHAST study further demonstrating AQST-109's strong and differentiated pharmacokinetic performance under a variety of conditions which now includes dosing the sublingual film after eating a peanut butter sandwich and swallowing the film whole immediately with water. It is very promising that AQST-109 continues to perform well in challenging and less than ideal circumstances, further validating performance and real-world functionality."

Aquestive said EPIPHAST II, a crossover study, is now underway, comparing AQST-109 to epi 0.3mg IM injection (repeat dose) and AQST-109 to EpiPen 0.3mg (single dose).

This data, along with the data from the complete EPIPHAST study, will be the basis for the End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA that the company plans to request in the fourth quarter 2022.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.