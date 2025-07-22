Aquestive Therapeutics promotes Sherry Korczynski to Chief Commercial Officer, effective July 22, 2025, to lead Anaphylm's global strategy.

Potential Positives

Sherry Korczynski's promotion to Chief Commercial Officer underscores the company's commitment to strong commercial leadership, particularly in the allergy market.

Korczynski's extensive experience, including her strategic role with the EpiPen® brand, positions her to effectively lead the global strategy for the company's innovative product, Anaphylm.

Anaphylm is highlighted as a potential breakthrough in epinephrine delivery, with the ability to redefine anaphylaxis care through its unique delivery method.

The conditional approval of Anaphylm's trade name by the FDA signals progress towards final approval, indicating potential for significant market entry.

Potential Negatives

Relying heavily on a recently appointed executive (Sherry Korczynski) for the upcoming launch of Anaphylm may indicate a lack of established leadership or stability within the company.

The conditional approval of the Anaphylm™ product name implies that the company has not yet received final FDA approval for the product itself, introducing uncertainty regarding its market introduction.

There are numerous risks outlined in the press release regarding the product development, regulatory approvals, and market acceptance that could hinder the company's planned commercialization of Anaphylm, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

Who is the new Chief Commercial Officer of Aquestive?

Sherry Korczynski has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer effective July 22, 2025.

What is Anaphylm from Aquestive Therapeutics?

Anaphylm is a sublingual epinephrine film designed for the treatment of anaphylaxis, offering a unique delivery method.

What experience does Sherry Korczynski bring to Aquestive?

She has over two decades of commercial leadership experience, including work with the EpiPen® brand at Mylan.

How does Anaphylm differ from traditional epinephrine delivery methods?

Anaphylm is a device-free, orally delivered epinephrine product that dissolves on contact, requiring no water or swallowing.

Where can I find more information about Aquestive Therapeutics?

For additional details, visit their official website at Aquestive.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AQST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $AQST stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AQST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AQST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AQST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AQST forecast page.

$AQST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AQST recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AQST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $7.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Thomas Flaten from Lake Street set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025

Full Release



WARREN, N.J., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) (“Aquestive” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, today announced the promotion of Sherry Korczynski, from Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, to Chief Commercial Officer effective July 22, 2025.





“Sherry’s promotion reflects her exceptional track record in commercial leadership within the allergy market,” said Daniel Barber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive. “Her proven expertise —including her strategic oversight of the EpiPen® brand at Mylan—makes her uniquely qualified to drive our global commercial strategy for Anaphylm. With her deep market knowledge and demonstrated success in marketing, advocacy, public relations and sales execution, Sherry is perfectly positioned to lead our efforts as we bring Anaphylm to patients in the U.S. and abroad.”





Ms. Korczynski joined Aquestive in February 2024 to lead the Company’s sales and marketing initiatives. With more than two decades of commercial and launch experience across leadership roles at ANI Pharmaceuticals, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Mylan (now Viatris), and Eli Lilly & Company, she holds deep expertise in allergy therapeutics, having led the marketing, public relations, and patient advocacy efforts for EpiPen. Ms. Korczynski earned her B.S. in Marketing from The Pennsylvania State University and an M.B.A. from West Virginia University.





“I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for Aquestive,” said Ms. Korczynski. “Anaphylm represents a breakthrough in epinephrine delivery – potentially the first and only device free, orally delivered epinephrine product, which has the ability to redefine anaphylaxis care. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to drive a successful launch and deliver this innovation to the patients who need it most.”







About Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film







Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film is a polymer matrix-based epinephrine prodrug product candidate. Anaphylm is similar in size to a postage stamp, weighs less than an ounce, and begins to dissolve on contact. No water or swallowing is required for administration. The packaging for Anaphylm is thinner and smaller than an average credit card, can be carried in a pocket, and is designed to withstand weather excursions such as exposure to rain and/or sunlight. The Anaphylm trade name for AQST-109 has been conditionally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Final approval of the Anaphylm proprietary name is conditioned on FDA approval of the product candidate.







About Aquestive Therapeutics







Aquestive is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies. We are developing orally administered products to deliver complex molecules, providing novel alternatives to invasive and inconvenient standard of care therapies. Aquestive has four commercialized products marketed by its licensees in the U.S. and around the world, and is the exclusive manufacturer of these licensed products. The Company also collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven drug development and commercialization capabilities. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product candidate for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and an earlier stage epinephrine prodrug topical gel product candidate for possible various dermatology conditions, including alopecia areata. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.







Forward-Looking Statement







Certain statements in this press release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the advancement and related timing of our product candidate Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film through clinical development and approval by the FDA; the expected plans for regulatory approval and commercialization of Anaphylm in markets outside of the United States, if approved by the applicable regulatory authorities; the potential for Anaphylm to be the first and only orally delivered epinephrine product and its ability change the standard of care; the advancement of the Company’s product candidate AQST-108 through clinical development and approval by the FDA for possible various dermatology conditions including alopecia areata; the potential benefits our products and product candidates could bring to patients; and business strategies, market opportunities, and other statements that are not historical facts.





These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with our development work, including any delays or changes to the timing, cost and success of our product development activities and clinical trials and plans, including those relating to Anaphylm and AQST-108; risk of delays in advancement of the regulatory approval process through the FDA of our product candidates, including with respect to the approval of our filed NDA for Anaphylm, or the failure to receive FDA approval at all for any of our product candidates, including Anaphylm and AQST-108; risk of the Company’s ability to generate sufficient clinical data for approval of our product candidates, including with respect to our pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic comparability submission for FDA approval of Anaphylm; risk of the Company’s ability to address the FDA’s comments on the Company’s clinical trials and other concerns identified in the FDA’s Type C meeting minutes and filing review letter for Anaphylm, including the risk that the FDA may require additional clinical studies for approval of Anaphylm; risk that the FDA may require that an Advisory Committee be required for the approval of Anaphylm and that the Company is able to address any concerns raised by such Advisory Committee or the FDA after review of the advice from the Advisory Committee; risk of delays in advancement of the regulatory approval process outside the U.S. of our product candidates, including Anaphylm in Canada and the European Union; risk of the success of any competing products, including generics; risks and uncertainties inherent in commercializing a new product (including technology risks, financial risks, market risks and implementation risks and regulatory limitations); risk of sufficient capital and cash resources, including sufficient access to available debt and equity financing, including under our ATM facility, and revenues from operations, to satisfy all of our short-term and longer-term liquidity and cash requirements and other cash needs, at the times and in the amounts needed, including to fund commercialization activities relating to fund future clinical development and commercial activities for our product candidates, including Anaphylm and AQST-108, should these product candidates be approved by the FDA, Health Canada and EMA; risk of eroding market share for Suboxone® and risk as a sunsetting product, which accounts for the substantial part of our current operating revenue; risk of default of our debt instruments; risks related to the outsourcing of certain sales, marketing and other operational and staff functions to third parties; risk of the rate and degree of market acceptance in and outside of the U.S. of Anaphylm and our other product candidates, should these product candidates be approved by the FDA, Health Canada and EMA, and for our licensed products in the U.S. and abroad; risk of the size and growth of our product markets; risk of compliance with all FDA and other governmental and customer requirements for our manufacturing facilities; risks associated with intellectual property rights and infringement claims relating to our products; risk that our patent applications for our product candidates, including for Anaphylm, will not be timely issued, or issued at all, by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO); risk of unexpected patent developments; risk of legislation and regulatory actions and changes in laws or regulations affecting our business including relating to our products and products candidates and product pricing, reimbursement or access therefor; risk of loss of significant customers; risks related to claims and legal proceedings against Aquestive including patent infringement, securities, business torts, investigative, product safety or efficacy and antitrust litigation matters; risk of product recalls and withdrawals; risks related to any disruptions in our information technology networks and systems, including the impact of cybersecurity attacks; risk of increased cybersecurity attacks and data accessibility disruptions due to remote working arrangements; risk of adverse developments affecting the financial services industry; risks related to inflation and rising interest rates; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and other pandemic diseases on our business; risks and uncertainties related to general economic, political (including the Ukraine and Israel wars and other acts of war and terrorism), business, industry, regulatory, financial and market conditions; risks related to uncertainties about U.S. government initiatives and their impact on our business, including imposition of tariffs and other trade restrictions; and other unusual items; and other uncertainties affecting us including those described in the "Risk Factors" section and in other sections included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given those uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or outlook or guidance after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.





PharmFilm® and the Aquestive logo are registered trademarks of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. All other registered trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.







Investor Contact:







Brian Korb





astr partners







brian.korb@astrpartners.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.