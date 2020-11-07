Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

As you might know, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) last week released its latest quarterly, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Aquestive Therapeutics missed analyst estimates, with revenues of US$8.3m and a statutory loss per share (eps) of US$0.49 falling 5.3% and 9.4% below expectations, respectively. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:AQST Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from six analysts covering Aquestive Therapeutics is for revenues of US$47.1m in 2021, implying a definite 14% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$1.76 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$53.3m and losses of US$1.68 per share in 2021. There's been a definite change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The average price target fell 17% to US$14.83, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Aquestive Therapeutics' valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Aquestive Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$31.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$7.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that revenues are expected to keep falling, roughly in line with the historical decline of 13% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with our data on other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry, which in aggregate are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.7% next year. So it looks like Aquestive Therapeutics' revenues are expected to decline at a slower rate than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Aquestive Therapeutics. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Aquestive Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Aquestive Therapeutics (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.