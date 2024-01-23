Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) ending at $2.50, denoting a -0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.43%.

The the stock of specialty pharmaceutical company has risen by 25.5% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aquestive Therapeutics in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 65.22% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.79 million, showing a 10.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Aquestive Therapeutics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

