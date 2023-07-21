Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) closed the most recent trading day at $1.58, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 15.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Aquestive Therapeutics as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Aquestive Therapeutics is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.76 million, down 18.91% from the year-ago period.

AQST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $42.72 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +74.11% and -10.4%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Aquestive Therapeutics is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AQST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

