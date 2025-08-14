Is Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aquestive Therapeutics is one of 978 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aquestive Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AQST's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AQST has returned about 12.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aquestive Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.1%.

The consensus estimate for Arbutus Biopharma's current year EPS has increased 15.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aquestive Therapeutics is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 153 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.3% so far this year, meaning that AQST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arbutus Biopharma, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 488-stock industry is ranked #146. The industry has moved +2.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aquestive Therapeutics and Arbutus Biopharma. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

