Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) closed at $1.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 16.17% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Aquestive Therapeutics as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.33 million, down 1.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $46.75 million, which would represent changes of +77.68% and -1.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Aquestive Therapeutics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

