Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) standing at $1.54, reflecting a -1.91% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.64%.

The specialty pharmaceutical company's shares have seen an increase of 12.95% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 5.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Aquestive Therapeutics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.11, showcasing a 52.17% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.33 million, indicating a 1.13% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $46.75 million, which would represent changes of +77.68% and -1.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Aquestive Therapeutics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Aquestive Therapeutics boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

