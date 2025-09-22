Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Soars 14.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Aquestive Therapeutics AQST shares rallied 14.8% in the last trading session to close at $5.67. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 26.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The surge in stock price is likely due to positive expectations from investors regarding Aquestive’s regulatory filing, which seeks FDA approval for its key product candidate, Anaphylm, to treat severe allergic reactions. Earlier this month, the agency waived the advisory committee meeting to discuss the company’s regulatory filing, indicating that it perceives a lower level of risk associated with the treatment. A final decision is expected by Jan. 31, 2026.

This specialty pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $13.36 million, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Aquestive Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 24.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AQST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Aquestive Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, USANA Health Sciences USNA, closed the last trading session 3.6% lower at $29.74. Over the past month, USNA has returned 0.7%.

For USANA Health, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.47. This represents a change of -16.1% from what the company reported a year ago. USANA Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.