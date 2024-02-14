Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) closed at $2.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 0.19% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Aquestive Therapeutics will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 65.22% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.79 million, up 10.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Aquestive Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

