Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Price Target Increased by 14.80% to 10.51

The average one-year price target for Aquestive Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:AQST) has been revised to $10.51 / share. This is an increase of 14.80% from the prior estimate of $9.15 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.92% from the latest reported closing price of $5.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aquestive Therapeutics. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 14.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQST is 0.06%, an increase of 41.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.78% to 70,713K shares. The put/call ratio of AQST is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bratton Capital Management holds 9,811K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 6,250K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,760K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares , representing an increase of 41.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQST by 110.81% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,625K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company.

Samsara BioCapital holds 2,500K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.