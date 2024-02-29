Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) reached $3.67, with a +0.55% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.52% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.9%.

The specialty pharmaceutical company's stock has climbed by 52.72% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 5.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aquestive Therapeutics in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 5, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 65.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.79 million, up 10.36% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Aquestive Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

