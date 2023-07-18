Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) closed the most recent trading day at $1.64, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 25.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Aquestive Therapeutics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 69.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.76 million, down 18.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $42.72 million, which would represent changes of +74.11% and -10.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Aquestive Therapeutics is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.