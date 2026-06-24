Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Moves 6.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.03. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Aquestive Therapeutics’ recent stock appreciation appears to reflect growing investor confidence in the commercial prospects of its lead product candidate, Anaphylm, as well as the broader potential of its development pipeline. Anaphylm, a needle-free epinephrine sublingual film for the treatment of severe allergic reactions and anaphylaxis, represents a differentiated alternative to conventional epinephrine auto-injectors and could address important unmet patient needs. The company expects to resubmit its new drug application (NDA) for Anaphylm in the third quarter of 2026, contingent upon the completion of required studies and anticipated FDA feedback timelines. Beyond Anaphylm, Aquestive continues to advance AQST-108, an epinephrine-based topical gel being evaluated for alopecia areata and other potential indications, further strengthening the long-term value proposition of its pipeline.

This specialty pharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +28.6%. Revenues are expected to be $12.26 million, up 22.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Aquestive Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AQST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Aquestive Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Ardelyx (ARDX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3% lower at $6.18. ARDX has returned 4.3% in the past month.

For Ardelyx, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.03. This represents a change of +62.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Ardelyx currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.