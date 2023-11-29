Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. AQST's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Over the past four weeks, AQST has gained 35.7%. The company currently sits at a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider AQST's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 3 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on AQST for more gains in the near future.

