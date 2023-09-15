Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) closed the most recent trading day at $1.62, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 7.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Aquestive Therapeutics as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.33 million, down 1.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $46.74 million, which would represent changes of +77.68% and -1.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Aquestive Therapeutics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

