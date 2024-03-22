Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) closed the latest trading day at $4.38, indicating no change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.14% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

The the stock of specialty pharmaceutical company has risen by 66.54% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Aquestive Therapeutics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.09, indicating a 181.82% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.47 million, up 12% from the year-ago period.

AQST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $50.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -192.31% and +0.52%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.88% lower within the past month. Right now, Aquestive Therapeutics possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AQST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

