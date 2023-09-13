Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) closed at $1.66 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 10.27% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Aquestive Therapeutics as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.33 million, down 1.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $46.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +77.68% and -1.97%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Aquestive Therapeutics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

