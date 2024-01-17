Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) closed at $2.63, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

The the stock of specialty pharmaceutical company has risen by 34.77% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Aquestive Therapeutics in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.22%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11.79 million, indicating a 10.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Aquestive Therapeutics holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AQST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.