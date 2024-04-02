Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) ended the recent trading session at $4.14, demonstrating a +0.24% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 1.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Aquestive Therapeutics in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.08, showcasing a 172.73% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.55 million, showing a 12.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $50.64 million, which would represent changes of -176.92% and +0.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.93% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Aquestive Therapeutics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.