Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Board and Committee Changes

Aquestive Therapeutics ( (AQST) ) has provided an announcement.

Santo J. Costa, Chairman of the Compensation Committee at Aquestive Therapeutics, is resigning from the Board of Directors for personal reasons, effective November 4, 2024. The company will reduce its board size from eight to seven members and has appointed John S. Cochran as the new Chair of the Compensation Committee, with Timothy E. Morris joining the committee.

Learn more about AQST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.