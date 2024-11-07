News & Insights

Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Board and Committee Changes

November 07, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Aquestive Therapeutics ( (AQST) ) has provided an announcement.

Santo J. Costa, Chairman of the Compensation Committee at Aquestive Therapeutics, is resigning from the Board of Directors for personal reasons, effective November 4, 2024. The company will reduce its board size from eight to seven members and has appointed John S. Cochran as the new Chair of the Compensation Committee, with Timothy E. Morris joining the committee.

