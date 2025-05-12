AQUESTIVE THERAPETC Earnings Results: $AQST Reports Quarterly Earnings

AQUESTIVE THERAPETC ($AQST) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, missing estimates of -$0.17 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $8,720,000, missing estimates of $12,475,110 by $-3,755,110.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AQST stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AQUESTIVE THERAPETC Insider Trading Activity

AQUESTIVE THERAPETC insiders have traded $AQST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AQST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CASSIE JUNG (Chief Operating Officer) sold 44 shares for an estimated $214

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AQUESTIVE THERAPETC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of AQUESTIVE THERAPETC stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AQUESTIVE THERAPETC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AQST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AQUESTIVE THERAPETC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AQST forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.