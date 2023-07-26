Aquestive (AQST) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Aquestive AQST is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 7, after market close. The company will host itsearnings callon Aug 8.

Its earnings surprise history has been decent so far. The bottom line surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in one, delivering an average surprise of 59.00%.

Shares of Aquestive have risen 75.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 1.2% growth.



Let's see how things might have shaped up in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Factors to Consider

Aquestive derives revenues from three primary sources — sales of manufactured products, license and royalty revenues, and co-development and research fees.

The company has five licensed commercialized products that are marketed by its licensees in the United States and abroad.

Higher revenues from licensed products like Suboxone from Indivior, Ondif from Hypera and Sympazan from Assertio ASRT are likely to have boosted second-quarter revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aquestive’s total revenues is pegged at $11 million.

In October 2022, ASRT acquired the worldwide license for Sympazan, an oral drug for treating seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in patients aged two years and older. Assertio made an upfront payment of $9 million and a milestone payment of $6 million. AQST is entitled to receive cash royalties every quarter on the acquired product's sales.

License and royalty revenues witnessed growth of 82% in the first quarter. This momentum is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for license and royalty revenues is pegged at $0.56 million.

Research and development expenses are expected to have increased in the second quarter owing to the development of Anaphylm (AQST-109).

Recent Key Developments

In August 2022, the company received a tentative approval for Libervant for the treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure in patients aged 12 years and older. However, it is currently under an orphan drug block to market access until January 2027.

Aquestive submitted a new drug application (NDA) for Libervant Buccal Film for the treatment of seizure clusters in patients aged between two and five years. The company expects to hear from the FDA on the drug’s acceptance soon. The federal agency is likely to issue a target action date on this pediatric NDA shortly.

In April, Aquestive received a conditional approval from the FDA for AQST-109 under the brand name Anaphylm. Final approval of the Anaphylm proprietary name is conditioned on FDA’s approval of the product candidate.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Aquestive this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Aquestive has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 11 cents per share each. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Aquestive currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

