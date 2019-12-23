AquaVenture Agrees To Be Taken Private By Culligan For $1.1 Bln, Incl. Debt

(RTTNews) - AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS) agreed to be acquired by Culligan for $27.10 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at about $1.1 billion, including net debt.

The all-cash purchase price represents a premium of about 25% to AquaVenture's closing share price on December 20, 2019.

Upon the completion of the transaction, AquaVenture will become a privately held company, and shares of its common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

The transaction is expected to close in early April 2020, subject to AquaVenture shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

