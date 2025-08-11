Markets

Aquaporin Cuts FY Revenue Guidance, Initiates Strategic Review

August 11, 2025 — 11:18 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Aquaporin A/S (AQP.CO) lowered its revenue guidance for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. In addition, the company has initiated a strategic review to explore multiple opportunities to raise capital, including equity or debt financing and/or through a strategic transaction or partnership.

The company cut its annual revenue guidance to a range of 40 million Danish Kroner - 50 million Kroner from the prior outlook of 60 million Kroner - 80 million Kroner. The revised revenue guidance is the result of a lower inflow of orders in 2025 as well as a delay in certain orders.

The guidance for EBITDA (before special items) remains unchanged with an expected loss in the range of 45 million Kroner - 55 million Kroner.

The company said it will publish its Half-Year Interim Report 2025 on August 21, 2025.

