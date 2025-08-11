Aquaporin Cuts FY Revenue Guidance, Initiates Strategic Review

(RTTNews) - Aquaporin A/S (AQP.CO) lowered its revenue guidance for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. In addition, the company has initiated a strategic review to explore multiple opportunities to raise capital, including equity or debt financing and/or through a strategic transaction or partnership.

The company cut its annual revenue guidance to a range of 40 million Danish Kroner - 50 million Kroner from the prior outlook of 60 million Kroner - 80 million Kroner. The revised revenue guidance is the result of a lower inflow of orders in 2025 as well as a delay in certain orders.

The guidance for EBITDA (before special items) remains unchanged with an expected loss in the range of 45 million Kroner - 55 million Kroner.

The company said it will publish its Half-Year Interim Report 2025 on August 21, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.