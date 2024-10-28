Aquafil SpA Sees Profitability Surge Amid Revenue Drop

Aquafil SpA (IT:ECNL) has released an update.

Aquafil SpA reported a significant 30% increase in profitability for the first nine months of 2024, despite a 5.9% drop in revenue to €416.1 million compared to the previous year. The company’s focus on cost containment and sales relaunch initiatives have led to improved EBITDA and a decrease in the PFN/EBITDA ratio, while the sales of ECONYL® brand and regenerated products now account for 54% of fiber revenue.

