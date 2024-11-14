News & Insights

Stocks

Aquafil S.p.A. Announces Share Capital Change and Sustainability Focus

November 14, 2024 — 10:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aquafil SpA (IT:ECNL) has released an update.

Aquafil S.p.A. has announced a change in its share capital, following the automatic conversion of all category C shares into ordinary shares. This move aligns with the company’s strategic focus on the circular economy, underscored by its innovative ECONYL® regeneration system that transforms waste into new products. Aquafil, a global leader in nylon production, operates 19 plants across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, employing around 2,400 people.

For further insights into IT:ECNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.