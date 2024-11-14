Aquafil S.p.A. Announces Share Capital Change and Sustainability Focus

Aquafil SpA (IT:ECNL) has released an update.

Aquafil S.p.A. has announced a change in its share capital, following the automatic conversion of all category C shares into ordinary shares. This move aligns with the company’s strategic focus on the circular economy, underscored by its innovative ECONYL® regeneration system that transforms waste into new products. Aquafil, a global leader in nylon production, operates 19 plants across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, employing around 2,400 people.

