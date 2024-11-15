News & Insights

Aquafil SpA Announces New Share Option Offer

Aquafil SpA (IT:ECNL) has released an update.

Aquafil SpA has announced an option offer to issue up to 36,320,240 new shares, including ordinary and category B shares, at a price of €1.10 each. This move aims to raise approximately €39.95 million, with the offer period running from November 18 to December 5, 2024. The new shares will be tradable on the Euronext Milan market.

