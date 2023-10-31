AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Price Target Increased by 1900.05% to 22.10

The average one-year price target for AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) has been revised to 22.10 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.05% from the prior estimate of 1.10 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 824.68% from the latest reported closing price of 2.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in AquaBounty Technologies. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQB is 0.00%, a decrease of 36.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.57% to 8,939K shares. The put/call ratio of AQB is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,989K shares representing 55.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Epiq Partners holds 1,930K shares representing 54.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQB by 26.42% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 581K shares representing 16.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 569K shares representing 15.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing a decrease of 19.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQB by 45.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 475K shares representing 13.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the field of land-based aquaculture and the use of technology for improving its productivity and sustainability. The Company's objective is to ensure the availability of high-quality seafood to meet global consumer demand, while addressing critical production constraints in the most popular farmed species. The Company's AquAdvantage fish program is based upon a single, specific molecular modification in fish that results in more rapid growth in early development. With aquaculture facilities located in Prince Edward Island, Canada, and Indiana, USA, AquaBounty is raising its disease-free, antibiotic-free salmon in land-based recirculating aquaculture systems, offering a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution of marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming.

