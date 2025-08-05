AquaBounty (AQB) Q2 Net Loss Drops 93%

Key Points Net loss (GAAP) narrowed significantly to $3.4 million from $50.5 million year-over-year, driven by asset sales and lower impairment charges.

AquaBounty Technologies provided no financial guidance and is focused on selling assets to generate liquidity for the Ohio Farm Project.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB), a biotechnology company known for its genetically engineered Atlantic salmon, released its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 5, 2025. The key news was a sharp reduction in net loss to $3.4 million for the quarter, a notable shift from the $50.5 million net loss recorded a year earlier. The improvement, however, was almost entirely due to asset sales and the absence of large non-cash impairment and discontinued operation charges, rather than core commercial activity. There were no analyst estimates to compare against, and the release contained no revenue data, reflecting the company’s pivot away from ongoing operations. The period was marked by strategic retrenchment, asset liquidation, and preparation for potential strategic transactions, especially relating to the unfinished Ohio Farm Project.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Net Loss $(3.4) million $(50.5) million 93.3 % EPS, Basic and Diluted $(0.87) $(13.08) 93.3% Operating Loss $(3.3) million $(29.6) million 88.9 % decrease Asset Impairment N/A $26.3 million N/A Cash and Cash Equivalents (End of Period) $0.73 million $0.73 million(as of June 30, 2024: comparison not available; displayed vs. December 31, 2024 where it was $0.23 million) N/A

Business Overview and Areas of Focus

Originally, AquaBounty Technologies developed and commercialized genetically engineered (GE) Atlantic salmon, using advanced biotechnology and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) -- closed-loop land-based tanks that allow tightly controlled fish farming. Its signature offering was the GE salmon, designed for rapid growth and environmental sustainability, aiming to disrupt traditional seafood supply chains.

Recently, the company has shifted sharply from active fish production and sales to winding down most commercial operations in favor of preserving value from its remaining assets, especially the Ohio Farm Project. Current business focus is almost entirely on managing and liquidating assets, raising cash, and searching for strategic solutions that could allow a restart of operations. The key success factors now are cash preservation, managing creditor obligations, and attracting a partner or investor capable of funding the next phase.

Quarterly Developments: Financial and Strategic Actions

During the period, the company completed a series of asset disposals. Most notable in the quarter was the sale of equipment originally intended for the Ohio Farm Project. This transaction generated $2.4 million in net proceeds on June 11, 2025, directly boosting the company's limited liquidity. The cash position (GAAP) at quarter-end reached $0.73 million, up from $0.23 million at December 31, 2024. However, this increase did not come from any operating revenues or new investments, but rather from converting capital equipment into cash.

Net loss for the quarter was $3.4 million compared to $50.5 million a year earlier. Net and operating losses shrank more than 88% year-over-year, which mostly reflected the absence of the large impairment charges seen in the prior period. Impairment is an accounting adjustment to reduce the value of assets on the balance sheet, usually when a company's equipment or property is determined to be worth less than stated. The company incurred a $1.2 million impairment charge related to equipment no longer needed for the Ohio Farm Project, compared to $26.3 million a year earlier.

General and administrative spending (GAAP) dropped to $1.77 million, down significantly from $3.14 million a year earlier. Sales and marketing, as well as research and development, were zero this quarter.

Total liabilities decreased from $18.2 million at December 31, 2024, to $13.0 million at June 30, 2025. However, the structure of the balance sheet shifted, with current debt (obligations due in less than one year) increasing to $8.5 million. No dividend was declared or adjusted, and AquaBounty Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. There were no reported revenues or segment sales, a direct result of the extensive wind-down of previous fish-farming and biotechnology operations.

Product Families and Business Model

Before the wind-down, the company operated in genetically engineered salmon, leveraging its proprietary GE fish and RAS technology. The genetically engineered salmon is designed for rapid growth using a specific DNA modification, offering more efficient and sustainable protein production. Recirculating Aquaculture Systems technology provides biosecure, land-based tanks, which reduce disease risk and limit environmental impact when compared to open-water fish farming. These assets remain potentially valuable, but are not currently being commercialized or further developed.

Present-day operations center on one remaining property: the Ohio Farm Project, an incomplete RAS facility which needs a capital influx to complete and start operations. The company’s investment in its core technology and operational know-how now only matters to the extent a new strategic partner steps forward. No new technology advances or commercial deployments occurred during the period, and ongoing R&D spending is currently zero.

Looking Ahead: Financial Outlook and Key Watchpoints

AquaBounty Technologies did not provide any financial outlook or specific forward guidance for the next quarter or for fiscal 2025. Management commentary focused on continued asset sales, liquidity preservation, and efforts to find strategic alternatives for the Ohio Farm Project. No targets for profitability, cash usage, or operational milestones were offered.

For investors, the main variables to monitor are further asset disposals, any changes in the company’s extremely tight cash position, the status of the Ohio Farm Project, and signs of a new funding arrangement. With all fish sales and core operations halted, and no R&D investment in play, the future of the business hinges on whether it can secure a partner or buyer willing to invest the necessary capital. NASDAQ:AQB does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

