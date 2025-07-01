Aqua Metals to Host Exclusive Tour of Innovation Center During NAATBatt's Eighth Annual Workshop on Lithium Battery Recycling

Aqua Metals will showcase its advanced lithium battery recycling facility during NAATBatt’s Annual Workshop on July 31, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Aqua Metals, Inc., a leader in sustainable critical minerals recovery, has announced it will host a tour of its Innovation Center and pilot facility on July 31, 2025, during NAATBatt's Eighth Annual Workshop on Lithium Battery Recycling and Lifecycle Management. This event will provide participants with an exclusive look at the company's advanced lithium battery recycling operations, which utilize proprietary AquaRefining™ technology to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate, nickel, and cobalt with significant environmental and economic advantages. The tour will include a presentation comparing traditional recycling methods with Aqua Metals’ innovative approach, as well as displays of products and a guided tour of the pilot plant. The event aims to showcase how Aqua Metals is redefining critical minerals processing in North America and supporting industry growth through domestic recycling solutions. The workshop runs from July 29-31, 2025, in Reno, Nevada, and brings together industry leaders to discuss advancements in battery reuse, recycling, and regulation.

Potential Positives

Aqua Metals will host an exclusive tour of its Innovation Center and pilot facility during a prominent industry event, showcasing its advanced lithium battery recycling operations.

The company’s proprietary AquaRefining™ technology is positioned as a superior alternative to traditional recycling methods, emphasizing enhanced economic efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Aqua Metals’ recycled lithium carbonate output is highlighted as potentially the highest from a true closed-loop battery recycling process in North America, underscoring its market leadership.

The event supports the reshoring of critical minerals processing, contributing to American job growth and economic resilience in the sector.

Potential Negatives

The company has not yet commenced commercial production of recycled black mass using its lithium battery recycling technology, indicating a potential delay in expected advancements and revenue generation.

There is a risk that Aqua Metals may be unable to secure the necessary funding to commence or maintain commercial recycling operations, which could affect its long-term viability.

The press release acknowledges significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's forward-looking statements, potentially undermining investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Aqua Metals’ Innovation Center?

Aqua Metals' Innovation Center is a pilot facility focused on sustainable lithium battery recycling, producing battery-grade lithium carbonate, nickel, and cobalt products.

When will the facility tour take place?

The facility tour is scheduled for July 31, 2025, as part of NAATBatt’s Eighth Annual Workshop on Lithium Battery Recycling.

How does AquaRefining™ technology differ from traditional recycling processes?

AquaRefining™ offers a capital and cost-efficient solution that reduces waste streams and enhances worker safety compared to traditional hydro-based processes.

What types of products does the Innovation Center produce?

The facility produces battery-grade lithium carbonate, cobalt metal, nickel metal, mixed hydroxide precipitate, and high-purity NMC cake.

How can I learn more about the NAATBatt Annual Workshop?

You can find more information about attending the NAATBatt Annual Workshop at https://events.naatbatt.org/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AQMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AQMS stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 15,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,050

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 821 shares (+311.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,068

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AQMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AQMS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Speculative Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AQMS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AQMS forecast page.

Full Release



RENO, Nev., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a pioneer in sustainable critical minerals recovery, today announced it will host an exclusive tour of its Innovation Center and pilot facility as part of NAATBatt’s Eighth Annual Workshop on Lithium Battery Recycling and Lifecycle Management. Scheduled for July 31, 2025, the tour offers workshop participants a rare, behind-the-scenes look at one of North America's most advanced lithium battery recycling operations.





Located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, Aqua Metals’ Innovation Center has been operating successfully for over two and a half years. The facility produces battery-grade lithium carbonate, nickel, and cobalt products at commercial pilot scale. The Company believes its output of recycled lithium carbonate is among the highest produced from a true closed-loop battery recycling process in North America.





Workshop attendees will experience firsthand how Aqua Metals’ proprietary AquaRefining™ technology is redefining lithium battery recycling. Unlike traditional hydro-based recycling processes used in Asia, Aqua Metals has developed a novel, capital and cost-efficient solution that delivers superior economics, enhanced worker safety, and exceptional environmental performance, empowering North America to competitively source critical minerals domestically and build a resilient closed-loop ecosystem.





In addition to its economic, sustainability, and safety benefits, Aqua Metals’ clean recycling technology supports the reshoring of critical minerals processing—an industry historically outsourced overseas—fueling American job growth and economic resilience.







Tour Highlights Include:









A live presentation comparing traditional hydro recycling with AquaRefining™, highlighting significant reductions in waste streams, worker safety risks, and improved economic efficiencies.



A live presentation comparing traditional hydro recycling with AquaRefining™, highlighting significant reductions in waste streams, worker safety risks, and improved economic efficiencies.



Displays of products produced at the facility, including battery-grade lithium carbonate, cobalt metal, nickel metal and carbonate, mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), and high-purity NMC cake.



Displays of products produced at the facility, including battery-grade lithium carbonate, cobalt metal, nickel metal and carbonate, mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), and high-purity NMC cake.



A guided tour of the pilot plant, which has accumulated over 4,000 hours of operational runtime, with explanations of each major unit operation.











“We are proud to welcome NAATBatt workshop attendees to Aqua Metals and showcase how we’re leading the charge in clean, domestic battery recycling,” said Steve Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals. “As the industry evolves, scalable, safe, and sustainable recycling solutions will be essential for securing the future of energy storage and supply chain resilience in North America. Our Innovation Center proves that future is already here.”





The NAATBatt Annual Workshop—taking place July 29–31, 2025, at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada—brings together industry leaders from across the battery value chain to explore the latest innovations in lithium battery reuse, recycling, regulatory frameworks, and market development. Learn more about attending the conference at



https://events.naatbatt.org/



.







About Aqua Metals







Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The Company is focused on commercializing sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling that is non-polluting and closes the loop on critical minerals for clean energy technologies. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada, with facilities located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. For more information, visit



www.aquametals.com



.







Aqua Metals Social Media







Aqua Metals has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website (https://ir.aquametals.com), in addition to its X, Threads, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts at



https://x.com/AquaMetalsInc



(@AquaMetalsInc),



https://www.threads.net/@aquametalsinc



(@aquametalsinc),



https://www.linkedin.com/company/aqua-metals-limited



and



https://www.youtube.com/@AquaMetals



respectively, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Safe Harbor







This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Aqua Metals, Inc. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "expects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes", "estimates", "potential" and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. The forward-looking statements in this press release include our expectations for our lithium battery recycling technology, including the expected economic, sustainability, and safety benefits. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that (1) we have not commenced the commercial production of recycled black mass using our lithium battery recycling technology or otherwise; (2) the risk we may not be able to successfully acquire the funding necessary to commence commercial recycling; (3) even if we are to able acquire the necessary funding, the risk we may not be able to commence commercial recycling or realize the expected benefits from such recycling; (4) the risk that we may not be able to acquire the funding necessary to maintain our current level of operations; and (5) those risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2025. Aqua Metals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect on new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.







Contact Information







Media





David Regan





Aqua Metals





415-336-3553







david.regan@aquametals.com







Investor Relations





Bob Meyers & Rob Fink





FNK IR





646-878-9204







aqms@fnkir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.