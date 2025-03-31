AQUA METALS Earnings Results: $AQMS Reports Quarterly Earnings

AQUA METALS ($AQMS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$1.06 per share, missing estimates of -$0.61 by $0.45. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

AQUA METALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of AQUA METALS stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 28,075 shares (+1899.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,749

IFP ADVISORS, INC added 14,250 shares (+1900.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,910

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 821 shares (+311.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,068

LOWE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 23 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57

