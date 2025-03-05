Aqua Metals Achieves Milestone in Sustainable Battery Supply Chain with Production of 100% Recycled Nickel Cathode Active Material

Aqua Metals produces the first domestic, recycled nickel-based cathode material, enhancing U.S. battery supply chain sustainability.

Aqua Metals, Inc. has announced the successful production of the first-ever cathode active material (CAM) made from 100% domestically sourced, recycled nickel, marking a significant advancement in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling. Utilizing its proprietary AquaRefining™ process, the company recovered high-purity nickel from used batteries and refined it into battery-grade nickel nitrate, which was then converted into CAM through a low-carbon process by one of its manufacturing partners. Initial testing indicates the recycled nickel CAM meets the necessary specifications for use in battery production. This achievement supports the development of a domestic battery supply chain, reducing reliance on imported materials, and aligns with U.S. sustainability goals, particularly in light of the Inflation Reduction Act. Aqua Metals aims to establish a circular supply chain that minimizes environmental impact while meeting the growing demand for sustainable battery components.

Potential Positives

Aqua Metals successfully produced the first-ever cathode active material (CAM) made from 100% domestically sourced, recycled nickel, significantly advancing the domestic battery supply chain.

The AquaRefining™ process demonstrated high efficiency in reclaiming critical minerals with an estimated 87% reduction in carbon footprint compared to traditional methods.

Initial positive testing results for the recycled nickel CAM by a tier-one lithium battery manufacturer indicate strong compatibility with existing production processes, supporting the viability of sustainable materials.

The company reinforces its leadership in clean energy innovation by committing to a closed-loop production process that promotes energy security and sustainability in the U.S.

Potential Negatives

The company has not secured any definitive agreements with CAM manufacturers for the supply of recycled nickel, indicating potential barriers to scaling its operations.

There are risks associated with acquiring necessary funding for the development of the Sierra ARC facility, which is critical for producing recycled nickel in commercial quantities.

Statements regarding future production capabilities and anticipated benefits are speculative and come with inherent uncertainties, potentially undermining investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Aqua Metals' recent achievement in battery recycling?

Aqua Metals has produced the first-ever cathode active material made from 100% recycled nickel sourced domestically.

How does Aqua Metals' AquaRefining™ process work?

AquaRefining™ uses electricity-powered electroplating to recover high-purity metals from spent batteries, minimizing waste and emissions.

What are the environmental benefits of Aqua Metals’ CAM production?

The production process reduces carbon footprint by an estimated 87% compared to traditional methods, supporting sustainability goals.

Why is domestic sourcing of battery materials important?

Domestic sourcing reduces dependence on foreign sources and strengthens the U.S. battery supply chain against disruptions.

What role does Aqua Metals play in the clean energy economy?

Aqua Metals is leading the charge in creating a sustainable battery materials supply chain, enhancing energy security in the U.S.

Full Release



RENO, Nev., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, has worked with leading industry partners to successfully produce the first-ever cathode active material (CAM) made from 100% domestically sourced, recycled nickel. This achievement represents a critical step toward establishing a cleaner, more secure domestic battery supply chain in the U.S.





Using its proprietary AquaRefining™ process, Aqua Metals recovered high-purity nickel from spent lithium-ion batteries and battery manufacturing scrap. Aqua Metals refined that recycled nickel into battery-grade nickel nitrate, a key precursor in advanced cathode production. One of Aqua Metals’ domestic CAM manufacturing partners then utilized an innovative, low-carbon process to convert the nickel nitrate material into battery-grade CAM. This CAM is currently undergoing evaluation by a tier-one lithium battery manufacturer under established qualification protocols, and initial testing was positive and the samples are progressing through the validation process.







Validating Recycled Minerals in Battery Manufacturing







Initial testing has shown that the recycled nickel CAM meets industry-standard chemical and electrochemical specifications set by the battery manufacturer, ensuring compatibility with existing cell production processes. Additional qualification testing will be ongoing to validate long-term performance metrics.





Aqua Metals’ and its U.S.-based partner’s closed-loop production process reduces the carbon footprint of CAM manufacturing by an estimated 87% versus sourcing this critical resource from China. These results support the environmental and economic advantages of a domestic, sustainable battery materials supply chain.





“This milestone confirms that Aqua Metals' technology enables the reclamation and reuse of critical minerals entirely within the United States, supporting both energy security and the clean energy economy,” said Steve Cotton, President & CEO of Aqua Metals. “We have demonstrated that a circular supply chain for battery materials is commercially viable today, and we are committed to scaling this solution to meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-performance battery components.”







Onshoring Critical Battery Materials for U.S. Competitiveness







The U.S. lithium battery industry is projected to surpass 1.2TWh of annual cell production capacity by 2030, yet much of the necessary raw materials—especially nickel, cobalt, and manganese—are still imported. Establishing a domestic, circular supply chain for these materials is essential to reducing dependence on foreign sources, mitigating supply chain disruptions, and supporting the sustainability goals of automakers and battery manufacturers.





This effort also aligns with the growing demand for Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)-compliant battery materials, ensuring domestically produced CAM qualifies for federal incentives and strengthens America’s role in the global energy transition.







Advancing Sustainable CAM Production with Lower Carbon and Waste







Aqua Metals’ AquaRefining™ process eliminates the waste and emissions associated with conventional metal refining methods such as smelting and chemical-intensive hydrometallurgy. The CAM manufacturer involved in this milestone uses a low-carbon, waste-reducing process that eliminates sodium sulfate production, a major environmental burden of traditional CAM manufacturing. Aqua Metals and this manufacturer have established a collaborative framework to continue advancing sustainable CAM production.





By demonstrating a pathway to high-performance CAM with lower costs, reduced waste, and a dramatically smaller environmental footprint, this collaboration provides a scalable model for the future of battery material production.







A Step Toward a Sustainable and Secure Battery Future







The successful production and testing of recycled nickel-based CAM lays the groundwork for further expansion of U.S.-based battery recycling and material production. Aqua Metals remains committed to working with manufacturers to develop a secure, sustainable supply of domestically sourced battery materials, reinforcing its leadership in clean energy innovation.







About Aqua Metals







Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The Company is pioneering a sustainable recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. AquaRefining™ is a low-emissions, closed-loop recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries with higher purity, lower emissions, and minimal waste. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, NV and operates the first sustainable lithium battery recycling facility at the Company’s Innovation Center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. To learn more, please visit



www.aquametals.com



.







Aqua Metals Social Media







Aqua Metals has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website (



https://ir.aquametals.com



), in addition to its Twitter, Threads, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts at



https://twitter.com/AquaMetalsInc



(@AquaMetalsInc),



https://www.threads.net/@aquametalsinc



(@aquametalsinc),



https://www.linkedin.com/company/aqua-metals-limited



and



https://www.youtube.com/@AquaMetals



respectively, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Safe Harbor







This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Aqua Metals, Inc. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "expects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes", "estimates", "potential" and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. The forward-looking statements in this press release include our expectations for our continued participation in the production of CAM made from 100% domestically sourced, recycled nickel and the expected benefits from that participation. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, (1) the risk that we do not have any definitive agreements with CAM manufacturers to provide them with recycled nickel from our AquaRefining process; (2) the risk we may not be able to successfully acquire the funding necessary to develop our Sierra ARC facility required to produce recycled nickel in commercial quantities, (3) even if we are to able acquire the necessary funding, the risk we may not be able to successfully develop the Sierra ARC facility or realize the expected benefits from such facility; (4) the risk that we may not be able to acquire the funding necessary to maintain our current level of operations; and (4) those risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 28, 2024. Aqua Metals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.







Contact Information







Investor Relations





Bob Meyers & Rob Fink





FNK IR





646-878-9204









aqms@fnkir.com









Media





David Regan





Aqua Metals





415-336-3553









david.regan@aquametals.com







