AQUA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (Symbol: AQUA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.08, changing hands as high as $17.15 per share. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AQUA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AQUA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.085 per share, with $25.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.04.

