Aqua Capital Increases Position in Energizer Holdings (ENR)

Fintel reports that Aqua Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.00MM shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR). This represents 7.0134% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 4.20MM shares and 6.13% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.05% and an increase in total ownership of 0.88% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.00% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energizer Holdings is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.00% from its latest reported closing price of $34.92.

The projected annual revenue for Energizer Holdings is $3,038MM, an increase of 2.33%. The projected annual EPS is $3.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energizer Holdings. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENR is 0.13%, an increase of 6.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 79,295K shares. The put/call ratio of ENR is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,743K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,563K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 3,784K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,367K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,526K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 11.43% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,737K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,845K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,376K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing a decrease of 9.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Energizer Holdings Declares $0.30 Dividend

On January 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $34.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.87%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Energizer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else.

