Aqua Bio Technology Sees Share Acquisition by Terabyte Holding

December 05, 2024 — 07:02 am EST

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (DE:3FZ) has released an update.

Aqua Bio Technology ASA has announced that Terabyte Holding AS has purchased shares in the company, highlighting investor interest in its sustainable biotechnology for skincare products. Listed on the Euronext Expand market, ABT focuses on providing natural alternatives to traditional cosmetics ingredients, which forms a core part of its growth strategy.

