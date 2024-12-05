Aqua Bio Technology Expands Share Capital, Gains Major Investor

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (DE:3FZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aqua Bio Technology ASA has increased its share capital by NOK 98.4 million through the issuance of new shares, with Pjur Eiendom AS now holding over 10% of the company’s shares and votes. This move reflects significant investor interest in the company’s sustainable biotechnology for skincare products.

For further insights into DE:3FZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.