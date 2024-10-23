Aqua Bio Technology ASA Calls Extraordinary Meeting

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (DE:3FZ) has released an update.

Aqua Bio Technology ASA has announced an extraordinary general meeting on November 13, 2024, to discuss key agenda items including share capital increases and the election of new board members. Shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically and must be registered by November 6, 2024, to participate.

