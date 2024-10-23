News & Insights

Stocks

Aqua Bio Technology ASA Calls Extraordinary Meeting

October 23, 2024 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (DE:3FZ) has released an update.

Aqua Bio Technology ASA has announced an extraordinary general meeting on November 13, 2024, to discuss key agenda items including share capital increases and the election of new board members. Shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically and must be registered by November 6, 2024, to participate.

For further insights into DE:3FZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.