Aqua America's (WTR) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Aqua America, Inc. WTR reported third-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 48 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents by 11.63%.



The bottom line improved 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 44 cents.



Total Revenues



Quarterly revenues amounted to $243.6 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $236 million by 3.2%. Moreover, the top line increased 7.7% year over year. The uptick can be attributed to rates as well as customer growth from acquisitions and organic growth.

Highlights of the Release



During the third quarter, operations and maintenance expenses increased nearly 19.5% year over year to $82 million.



The company incurred interest expenses of $32.6 million, up 28.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Year-to-date rate increase in 2019 will boost annual revenues of the company by $59.8 million. The pending rate case, when approved, is expected to increase revenues by $63,000.



Financial Highlights



Current assets were $2,178.9 million as of Sep 30, 2019 compared with $147.2 million on Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt was $2,898.3 million as of Sep 30, 2019, higher than $2,398.5 million on Dec 31, 2018.



During the first nine months of 2019, the company invested $401.6 million to strengthen its infrastructure systems.



Guidance



Aqua America maintained its 2019 adjusted net earnings guidance in the range of $1.45-$1.50 per share.



It expects customer base to expand 2-3% in 2019. The company plans to invest $550 million toward infrastructure development of service communities during the year. This is part of its investment plan of nearly $1.4 billion through 2021.



Zacks Rank



Currently, Aqua America carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



