Aqr Capital Management Now Owns 3.01% of TG Venture Acquisition Corp - (TGVC)

Fintel reports that Aqr Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.35MM shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp - Class A (TGVC). This represents 3.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.60MM shares and 5.19% of the company, a decrease in shares of 42.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in TG Venture Acquisition Corp -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGVC is 0.10%, a decrease of 12.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.68% to 11,552K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Karpus Management holds 1,335K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGVC by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 686K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 62.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGVC by 99.57% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 600K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Linden Advisors holds 600K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fir Tree Capital Management holds 598K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGVC by 56.22% over the last quarter.

