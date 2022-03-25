Markets
AQN Named Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 4.5% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp is an underlying holding representing 3.61% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $26,811,061 worth of AQN shares.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp is $0.6824/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/30/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AQN, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

AQN operates in the Water Utilities sector, among companies like American Water Works Co, Inc. (AWK), and Essential Utilities Inc (WTRU).

