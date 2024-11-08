Apyx Medical’s Strategic Moves for Financial Stability

Apyx Medical ( (APYX) ) has provided an update.

Apyx Medical Corporation recently strengthened its financial position by raising $7 million through a direct stock offering and amending its credit agreement with Perceptive Credit Holdings. These changes, coupled with a cost-saving restructuring program, aim to optimize operations, including a 25% workforce reduction in the U.S. Despite a 4% decrease in total revenue, Apyx is optimistic about future growth, particularly in its disposable handpiece sales and upcoming Ayon body contouring system. The company anticipates significant cost savings and is set to introduce new innovations in the aesthetic surgical space.

