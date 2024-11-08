News & Insights

Apyx Medical sees FY25 revenue view to $47.6M-$49.5M, consensus $54.04M

November 08, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Total revenue in the range of $47.6 million to $49.5 million, representing growth of approximately 2% to 6% year-over-year, compared to $46.6 million the low-end of the updated total revenue guidance for the year ended December 31, 2024.

