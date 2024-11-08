Apyx Medical sees FY25 revenue view to $47.6M-$49.5M, consensus $54.04M

Total revenue in the range of $47.6 million to $49.5 million, representing growth of approximately 2% to 6% year-over-year, compared to $46.6 million the low-end of the updated total revenue guidance for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on APYX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.