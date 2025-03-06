Apyx Medical To Report Q4 Results Next Week

(RTTNews) - Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) is scheduled to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

The company markets its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products - Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. It operates in two business segments: OEM and Advanced Energy.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Apyx Medical expects total revenue to be in the range of $14.1 million to $14.3 million, reflecting a 3% to 4% decrease compared to the total revenue of $12.0 million in the same period in 2023.

Advanced Energy revenue is projected to be approximately $12.0 million to $12.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which is expected to remain relatively flat year-over-year compared to the revenue of $9.8 million in the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, OEM revenue is expected to total around $2.1 million in Q4 of 2024, showing a 17 percent decline year-over-year compared to the revenue of $2.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year 2024, total revenue is anticipated to fall between $48.0 million and $48.2 million, marking an 8 percent decrease compared to the total revenue of $52.3 million in 2023.

Advanced Energy revenue is projected to be around $38.5 million to $38.7 million, reflecting an 11 percent decline year-over-year compared with the revenue of $43.4 million in 2023.

In contrast, OEM revenue is expected to grow by 6 percent, with an estimated total of $9.5 million for 2024 compared to the revenue of $9.0 million in 2023.

APYX closed Thursday's (Mar. 07, 2025) trading at $1.18, down 1.66 percent. In after hours, the stock was up by 30.51% at $1.54.

